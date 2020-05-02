TUCSON, Ariz — An Arizona man is trying to blame it on the alcohol after court documents say he left a threatening message for U.S. Representative Adam Schiff back in October.

Jan Peter Meister, 52, is charged with one count of threats through interstate commerce after he allegedly left a drunken voicemail for Rep. Schiff.

Documents say Meister left the voicemail on October 1 and included the phrase "...I'll blow your {expletive} brains out..."

The documents go on to say Meister told agents he was watching Fox News, was likely upset about something he saw and googled the Congressman's office number.

He told agents "that's out of character for me" and that he doesn't remember making the call.

After the call, federal agents went to Meister's home in Tucson, where they found multiple accessible weapons, including rifles, pistols and revolvers.

The prosecution said federal firearms charges will be forthcoming and that they consider Meister to be a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Meister's attorney has filed an appeal arguing the firearms belong to Meister's wife and that he had his right to access firearms restored in Arizona.

In a rebuttal, the prosecution goes into detail about Meister's criminal past.

In 1989 he was convicted on a rape charge in Maryland. He spent more than a decade behind bars and now has to register as a sex offender.

Between 1999 and 2002, documents say Meister was arrested three different times in Maricopa County for aggravated DUI.

After that, the defense said Meister got married and stayed out of trouble until the voicemail incident. Meister is set to appear in federal court in March.

Team 12 reached out to Rep. Adam Schiff's office for comment, but we haven't heard back yet.

