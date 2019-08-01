TUCSON, Ariz. — A lot of people throw out their grocery bags once everything is put away, but a group of women in Arizona is using those bags to make mats for the homeless.

The bags protect the homeless from the hot or cold ground.

Basically, the group crochets the bags together to make an easy-to-carry mat.

"Being old, you're a little limited in what you can do, and it's nice to feel useful," Judellen Thornton told NBC station KVOA.

Volunteers meet once a week and spend three hours working on the mats. They finish about 200 of them a year.