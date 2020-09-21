Arizona Senate race could impact confirmation of new Supreme Court justice

If Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly wins a seat in the U.S. Senate, he could take office as early as Nov. 30.

A Kelly victory would shrink the GOP’s Senate majority at a crucial moment and complicate the path to confirmation for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Kelly has maintained a consistent polling lead over Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat held by the late John McCain.

Because the contest is a special election to finish McCain’s term, the winner could be sworn in as soon as the results are officially certified.