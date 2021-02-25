Arizona Senate advances anti-abortion legislation

The measure would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion because of genetic abnormalities.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate has advanced a measure to ban abortions because of genetic abnormalities.

The measure would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion for that reason and allow a father or maternal grandparents to sue on behalf of the fetus.

It also would prohibit pharmacies from providing abortion-inducing drugs through the mail and require that fetal remains be buried or cremated.

The measure was given preliminary approval on Wednesday and is likely to receive a final vote in the coming days.

It comes as the Republican-controlled Legislature embraces anti-abortion legislation that may stand a better chance of withstanding a challenge now that the U.S. Supreme Court has moved to the right.