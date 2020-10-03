PHOENIX — A recently released study is renewing the call for more revenue to be spent on Arizona roads.

The TRIP Report, an independent report that looks at the state’s roadways and how they are impacting drivers, states that Arizona is more than $9 billion away from being considered “adequate”.

“We have a very profound and growing need for additional resources to fund basic maintenance for roads at the local level.” Said Craig Sullivan, Executive Director of the Country Supervisors Association of Arizona.

This has the Arizona League of Cities and Towns and the County Supervisors Association of Arizona calling for more money to improve road conditions and relieve traffic congestion.

“I think it was enlightening,” Rene Guillen, the Deputy Director with the League of Arizona Cities and towns. “What the TRIP Report does is something we could never really calculate. One, it’s independent and two, it’s looking at the real-world impacts to the average people on the street.

One possible solution on the table is an increase in the Gas Tax - a fee that is the primary fund for transportation - and looking at adding new fees to alternative fuel vehicles who might not spend as much in gas, but still put wear and tear on the roadways.

12 News

“Well, you’d come up with an equivalent metric where you would look at average miles traveled by an electric vehicle and have a direct payment to compensate for road utilization for those vehicles as well,” Sullivan explained of the theoretical Alternative Fuel Fee.

Guillen recognizes that a separate fee on alternative fuel vehicles could send mixed messages to Arizona drivers, which makes rising fees and taxes on vehicles a tangled web of considerations.

“You have competing policy issues there, right?” Guillen said. “You have a Toyota Prius, or a Tesla is just as heavy as my Honda Civic, if not heavier. So they are having an impact on the roads. So there is question one, which is ‘what should they be paying to maintain those roads?’ and you have question two, the other side, encouraging people to go green, to purchase electric fueled vehicles.”

As of now any talk of an electric vehicle fee or raising the gas tax is just that: talk.

But the County Supervisors Association of Arizona is hoping to get in the ear of lawmakers as soon as possible to begin the process of raising additional funds for roads.

The creators of the study, TRIP, is a Nonprofit out of Washington who says they receive most of its funding from Transportation companies and suppliers of Transportation equipment.

TRIP | National Transportation Research Group Founded in 1971, TRIP is a private, nonprofit organization that researches, evaluates, and distributes economic and technical data on surface transportation issues. By generating traditional and social media news coverage, TRIP informs and promotes policies that improve the movement of goods and people, make surface travel safer, and enhance economic development and productivity.

RELATED:

Wrong-way driver on I-17 doesn't stop for troopers, pinned after pit maneuver

Driver killed after 2-car crash on Scottsdale Road near Loop 202 in Tempe