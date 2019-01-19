Arizonans have a chance to get outside and enjoy nature at our state parks over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Arizona residents will get free admission to state parks from Saturday, Jan. 19 through Monday, Jan. 21. Just show your Arizona ID to get the entrance fee waived.

Fees still apply for cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, tours, camping, special events, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and concessions.

There are 35 state parks to enjoy throughout the state. You can find more information about them here.