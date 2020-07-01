ARIZONA, USA — Is Arizona a bad place to raise a family? A new study released Tuesday raised that very question.

Wallethub ranked 2020's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family. Researchers compared all 50 states against "50 key indicators of family-friendliness."

The study considered a number factors which include household income, housing affordability, child care costs, families with young children, infant mortality rate, violent crime rates, percent of families in poverty and divorce rates.

Arizona landed at number 41 on the list of 50 states, rounding out the bottom ten.

The Grand Canyon State was ranked 48 in affordability, and education and child care. It lingered in the middle of the socio-economics rankings, but cracked the top 15 for family fun. Arizona was ranked 35 for health and safety.

Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, West Virginia, Louisiana and Mississippi followed Arizona in the bottom of the rankings. New Mexico was found to be the worst state to raise a family, according to Wallethub's research.

Minnesota topped the list of best states to raise a family followed by Massachusetts, North Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Nebraska, Connecticut and Washington.

