Arizona public figures, organizations react to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd murder

MINNEAPOLIS — The world watched on Tuesday afternoon as the jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota last year
Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Bystander video viewed seen around the world, and multiple police body cameras, captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds in the street outside Cup Foods that night. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and Judge Peter Cahill later reinstated a third-degree murder charge against him.
The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial began deliberating after a full day of closing arguments on Monday. They ended at 8 p.m. and resumed Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. The verdict was announced just after 2 p.m. Arizona time.
The verdict brought immediate reaction from public figures all over the world, including those with Arizona ties.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
"Today’s decision by the jury in Minneapolis brings justice in the death of George Floyd, but across the country & across our state we must remain committed to ensuring something like this never happens again."
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema
“I hope this trial’s conclusion brings some level of healing and solace to George Floyd’s loved ones, as we continue working toward a future in which all Americans have equal protection under the law.”
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone
"Today, justice was served."
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard
"Justice was served!"
Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds
"GUILTY."
Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury
"Our work as shepherds of social and racial justice never ends."
Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro
"After a turbulent summer of protests over George Floyd’s murder his family can finally move forward knowing his murderer cannot do this to any other person ever again."
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
“Justice was delivered for George Floyd and his family in our courts today. While this unequivocal ruling provides some degree of relief, the work to root out racism from all aspects of our society continues. While justice was served in our courts, now we must continue to pursue justice in every corner of our society by working to eliminate racism in all of its forms. This requires us to acknowledge the historic and systemic inequities and discrimination that African Americans have faced since our country’s inception. Together, we can build a more just and inclusive society that has zero tolerance for racism or discrimination.”