Arizona public figures, organizations react to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd murder

MINNEAPOLIS — The world watched on Tuesday afternoon as the jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota last year

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial began deliberating after a full day of closing arguments on Monday. They ended at 8 p.m. and resumed Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. The verdict was announced just after 2 p.m. Arizona time.

The verdict brought immediate reaction from public figures all over the world, including those with Arizona ties.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Today’s decision by the jury in Minneapolis brings justice in the death of George Floyd, but across the country & across our state we must remain committed to ensuring something like this never happens again. I ask all Arizonans to react to the news peacefully & respectfully. 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 20, 2021

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema

“I hope this trial’s conclusion brings some level of healing and solace to George Floyd’s loved ones, as we continue working toward a future in which all Americans have equal protection under the law.”



Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone

Our judicial system may not be perfect, but it was designed to seek justice. Today, justice was served. — Paul Penzone (@Penzone4sheriff) April 20, 2021

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard

Justice was served! George Floyd isn’t coming back but I’m glad the Jury is holding his killer accountable! — DK (@DevonKennard) April 20, 2021

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds

GUILTY🗣 — Chase Edmonds (@ChaseEdmonds22) April 20, 2021

Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury

"Our work as shepherds of social and racial justice never ends."

Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro

"After a turbulent summer of protests over George Floyd’s murder his family can finally move forward knowing his murderer cannot do this to any other person ever again."

This is not justice. Putting people in cages doesn't bring George Floyd back but it does show that this state sanctioned violence is starting to have consequences. — Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro (@blmphxmetro) April 20, 2021

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero