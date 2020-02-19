Editor's note: The above video is from a January episode of "Sunday Square Off."

Advocates for overhauling Arizona’s criminal justice system want to put a proposal on the November ballot that would cut the sentences of non-dangerous offenders for good behavior.

A ballot proposal filed on Tuesday would allow for the release of non-dangerous offenders after serving half of their sentences.

Currently, inmates generally must serve 85% of their punishments.

The latest measure wouldn’t apply to people convicted of sexual assault, murder and dangerous crimes against children.

Organizers have until early July to gather the 237,000 signatures needed to put the measure on the ballot for voters to decide.

