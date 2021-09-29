Arizona prisons not providing treatment programs to most inmates, report finds

The Arizona Auditor General found a large majority of the state's inmates weren't able to enroll in substance abuse programs and many failed to complete treatment.

PHOENIX — Most inmates don't have access to rehabilitative programs in Arizona's prisons, and state auditors fear the lack of participation could hinder the state's efforts at reducing recidivism.

According to a report released Wednesday, the Arizona Auditor General found most inmates in the state Department of Corrections weren't able to enroll in substance abuse or cognitive restructuring programs.

State law obligates Arizona's prisons to rehabilitate offenders, and auditors have found many inmates needing help treat drug addictions aren't able to enroll in their prison's programming.

Out of 24,900 inmates needing substance abuse treatment, only 4,300 had been allowed to enroll in a program. And 63% of enrollees completed their treatment, auditors found.

Auditors said it's critical for the state to increase access to programs that have been shown to help offenders avoid returning to prison.

"Reduced recidivism and other benefits from these programs cannot be achieved when they are not offered to inmates," auditors wrote in their report.

The auditors examined the data of 35,200 inmates released between 2017 and 2019. They found a majority hadn't been able to enroll in self-improvement classes meant to address criminal behaviors.

Less than half of the 32,800 inmates needing cognitive restructuring had been allowed to enroll and 78% of enrollees finished the programming.

The state claims prisons have to prioritize inmates most in need of rehabilitative services due to a lack of resources.

"Staffing and other limitations have affected the Department’s capacity to provide these programs, although the Department has been taking steps to address those limitations," the auditor's report states.

As of May, the prisons had 12 vacant positions for substance abuse counselors and were particularly struggling to retain counselors in Arizona's rural areas.

The prisons were recently allocated $5 million for the fiscal year 2022 to expand their substance abuse programming.

"This one-time appropriation will allow us to meet more treatment needs. The department will continue to pursue additional funding sources to meet 100% of the need," the Department of Corrections wrote in a statement.

