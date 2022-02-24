'We're going to remain vigilant': Arizona prepared for Russian cyberattacks, Ducey says

The governor said state employees have received training on proper cyber security safety, to prevent the likelihood of a cyber attack.

ARIZONA, USA — As Russia unleashes a series of attacks on Ukraine, the U.S. is warning businesses and local law enforcement agencies to be on high alert for online invasions.

Cybersecurity experts say companies or independent contractors that work closely with the government should beef up cybersecurity as soon as possible.

The fear comes nearly a year after Colonial Pipeline was hit with ransomware attacks, which caused massive fuel shortages in parts of the East Coast.

On Thursday, Governor Ducey spoke about our state's cyber security readiness.

“We are going to remain vigilant and forever vigilant on cyber-attacks. On one of my first briefings as a new governor, the briefer said we should quit calling it cyber warfare and cyber security because it's really the future of warfare and security.”

The governor said state employees have received training on proper cyber security safety, to prevent the likelihood of a cyber attack.

