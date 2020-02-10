Arizona politicians wish President Trump a quick recovery after COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump said Thursday night that he and the first lady had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and politicians in Arizona wished a quick recovery for the president.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted Thursday night that Arizona's prayers were with the Trumps.
Arizona Senator Martha McSally also said she was praying for the Trumps.
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer tweeted that the Navajo Nation supporters were praying for the president.
Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake shared a message on Twitter.
Former Governor Jan Brewer tweeted a prayer for the Trumps.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump planned to remain at the White House under vigilant watch, the president's physician said in a statement.