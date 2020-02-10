Arizona politicians wish President Trump a quick recovery after COVID-19 diagnosis

Governor Doug Ducey, Senator Martha McSally and others wished the president well.

President Donald Trump said Thursday night that he and the first lady had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and politicians in Arizona wished a quick recovery for the president.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted Thursday night that Arizona's prayers were with the Trumps.

Arizona Senator Martha McSally also said she was praying for the Trumps.

Praying for a swift recovery for the President and First Lady. https://t.co/Bd2HZ7IQDK — Martha McSally for U.S. Senate (@MarthaMcSally) October 2, 2020

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer tweeted that the Navajo Nation supporters were praying for the president.

The Navajo Nation supporters are with you and praying for you POTUS & FLOTUS! ❤️🙏🏽🇺🇸. He Heals! God is Good! https://t.co/ctxVlH73ID — Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer (@NNVP_Lizer) October 2, 2020

Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake shared a message on Twitter.

Wishing the President and First Lady a complete and speedy recovery. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) October 2, 2020

Former Governor Jan Brewer tweeted a prayer for the Trumps.

Praying for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS as they fight COVID-19. May God watch over, protect and quickly heal both of them. https://t.co/uGWgNOQQiM — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) October 2, 2020