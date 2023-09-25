Arizona police officer dies in car crash, agency says

The Bullhead City Police Department said one of its officers was killed Monday morning in an off-duty traffic collision.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — The Bullhead City Police Department said one of its officers died Monday morning in an off-duty car crash.

Officer Belarmino Diaz was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Aztec Road, the police department said.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and the family of the other driver," the police department wrote in a statement.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Fort Mojave Tribal Police Department.

Officer Diaz was sworn in as an officer for Bullhead City back in April, according to a social media post from the police department.

