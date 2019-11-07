PHOENIX — Arizona’s very own Allysa Seely took home an ESPY Wednesday night.

The paratriathlete was named the 2019 Best Female Athlete with a Disability. She edged out Nordic skier Oksana Masters, marathon runner Tatyana McFadden and cyclist Shawn Morelli for the award.

She showcased her big win on her Facebook page. She wrote in a post to her fans “so this just happened!!”.

Seely is from the Phoenix area and attended Arizona State University. She won a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

The three-time ITU Paratriathlon World Champion was featured in ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue in 2016. She was one of 20 athletes who posed for the iconic issue. She was joined by other big names like NBA star Dwayne Wade and NFL defensive lineman Vince Wilfork.

Past winners of the Best Female Athlete with a Disability award include snowboarder Brenna Huckaby and swimmer Rebecca Meyers.