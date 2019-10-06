PHOENIX — Arizona state forestry and fire officials are responding to wildfires around the state. Most of the largest ones are human-caused, they say.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management will hold an informational meeting at Nadaburg Elementary School in Wittmann, Arizona, on Wednesday.

The meeting, which will be held in the school gym from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will be held to inform the community and provide residents with resources.

“[It’s] an overview of what’s happening," spokeswoman Tiffany Davila said.

"Why is there increased fire activity? What can we do about it? What are the prevention methods that we’re doing?”

Residents just outside the city of Surprise said they have been experiencing health problems related to the wildfires for days.

“The smoke has been really bad,” said Heriberto Perez, who has lived in his home near the White Wing Fire for five years.

“I had to go to the doctor. I had a sinus infection. Had to take medicine. My wife was coughing really bad.”

