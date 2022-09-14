20 years ago, a woman celebrating her birthday was murdered in Prescott. Authorities offering a $1k reward to find her killer

Arleen Cilione's decomposed body was found south of Prescott two decades ago. Her killer has yet to be found.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Sept. 19, 2002, was a big day for Arleen Cilione. It was her 60th birthday, and she wanted to celebrate.

Arleen headed to Donna's Hut Bar in Prescott for a night out on the town. Witnesses told Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies they saw Arleen with two men in the front of the bar located off West Goodwin. She disappeared a short time later.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office started a search for the missing woman. Four months later, Arleen’s decomposed body was found off State Route 89 at mile marker 299, south of Prescott. Authorities said evidence found at the scene showed Arleen had been murdered. Her killer has yet to be found.

It's been 20 years since Arleen went missing from the Prescott area. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving the case.

Arleen was described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are hoping someone may have additional information to help solve the case.

If you provide any information leading to an arrest, in this case, you could earn a cash reward. To provide information, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember all tips are anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

