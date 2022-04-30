Arizona officials react to passing of Allister Adel

Political figures in Arizona offered heartfelt condolences after it was announced that the former Maricopa County Attorney died on Saturday.

Officials from across the state have responded to the news via social media.

In a statement on Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said, "How very tragic. The hearts and prayers of Arizonans are with Allister’s family, colleagues and close friends. May she Rest In Peace."

"I am heartbroken to learn of Allister’s passing. Her many years of service to our community leaves a legacy that impacted crime victims, first responders, and animals, just to name a few. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and this community that she so dearly loved," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said, "Veronica and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Allister Adel. We are holding her children, her family and her friends in our prayers. May she Rest In Peace."

Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer tweeted: I’m shocked and devastated to learn that my friend, Allister Adel, passed away earlier today. My heart is broken for her husband and two young children that she leaves behind. Please join me in praying for the family as they grieve during this difficult time. RIP Allister.

I’m shocked and devastated to learn that my friend, Allister Adel, passed away earlier today. My heart is broken for her husband and two young children that she leaves behind. Please join me in praying for the family as they grieve during this difficult time.

Candidate for Governor Karrin Taylor Robson said, "I’m stunned and heartbroken about the passing of Allister Adel. I hope you’ll join me today in remembering Allister and offering a prayer for her family, friends and everyone who loved her. #RIP

Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Bill Gates said, "I’m devastated by the passing of my friend, Allister Adel. I will forever cherish the conversations we shared & hope she was able to find peace in her final days. My thoughts & prayers are with her family & all who loved her."

"I’m shocked and saddened to learn of Allister Adel’s sudden passing. Our thoughts are with her family during this incredibly difficult time — may she rest in peace," said Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Reverand Jerrid Maupin said he is, "Praying for the family, especially her husband and kids. Incredibly sad news, she was so young. Allister Adel was a good person and an authentic human being. Her legacy will be one of overcoming odds and breaking barriers. Rest In Peace."

