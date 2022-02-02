x
Arizona official resigns, says evictions too frustrating

Constable Kristen Randall said in her resignation letter that she's had both fulfilling experiences and “terrible, life-changing ones as a constable.

A Pima County constable is resigning, citing frustrations with having to serve people with eviction notices while not being able to help them stay in their homes. 

Constable Kristen Randall said in her resignation letter that she's had both fulfilling experiences and “terrible, life-changing ones as a constable."

Randall’s resignation takes effect Feb., 13. 

The county Board of Supervisors will appoint a replacement. 

Randall said she tried to provide people with advance notices of their evictions and told them about available assistance. 

But she said those efforts have become fruitless with declining availability of housing and increasing rent prices.

