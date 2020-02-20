An Arizona court ruling stemming from a sheriff's deputy's encounter with a shotgun-wielding man says law enforcement officers can claim workers' compensation benefits if diagnosed with PTSD or other mental conditions because of extraordinary high stress on the job.

The Court of Appeals ruling said mental injuries, illnesses or conditions don't qualify for worker' compensation “unless some unexpected, unusual or extraordinary related to the employment" was a substantial contributing cause.

The state industrial commission had denied the claim of a Gila County deputy who had a shotgun pointed at his chest and face at close range by a man.

