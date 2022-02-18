Welcome home: After 10-month deployment, Arizona National Guard soldiers reunited with loved ones in Phoenix

More than 80 service members of Alpha Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, provided communication services to coalition forces in the middle east.

PHOENIX — For any military family, deployments can be lonely, waiting for their loved ones to return home.

Theresa Meal's 20-year-old son Joey has been away for 10 months with the 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion. "So many emotions,” said Meals. "He’s here and we’re so thankful not only for him but for everyone here today.”

More than 80 service members of the Alpha Company, have provided communication services to coalition forces in the Middle East.

They landed Friday at Goldwater Air National Guard Base at Sky Harbor to family and friends who've been counting down the days to hold them in their arms again.

Some for the very first time.

“It’s unexplainable," said Steven Orozco. "I had twins right before I left here. Actually seeing them all, it’s amazing.”

There are many unknowns abroad with Ukrainian and NATO members bracing for a possible invasion by Russia.

“Whether facing conflicts overseas, whether we face threats here on the homeland, any day where we get to celebrate our service members is a great day,” said Major General Kerry Muelenbeck.

