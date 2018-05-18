Twenty-one members of the Arizona joint Army/Air National Guard CST unit just returned after nearly two weeks assisting in Hawaii.

“On the Civil Support Team our main mission is to advise and support civil support authorities such as fire departments, police departments," said Master Sgt. Patrick Conway of the Arizona National Guard.

More specifically, the crew is trained to deal with hazardous substances.

READ: Hawaii volcano producing incredible images as eruption concerns grow

“Chemical, biological, radiological type hazards, hazardous material responses," said Master Sgt. Conway.

In Hawaii, their goal was to detect sulfur dioxide using MultiRAE monitors.

“Our highest reading of sulfur dioxide off this piece of equipment was 80 parts per million, which is extremely hazardous to human health," said master Sgt. Conway.

A normal, safe reading, would be zero parts per million. This information was extremely important to residents.

RELATED: Volcanic activity similar to Kilauea's shaped Northern Arizona

“They were very happy that we were there to help and we tried reassuring them the best that we could, that we were there to get them back to normal as quickly as possible," said master Sgt. Conway.

Although they are back in Arizona, they will continue to be on standby.

“If Hawaii needs us again, we are ready to deploy again and get back out there and help out," said Master Sgt. Conway.

PHOTOS: Sights from the Hawaii volcano People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images) 01 / 06 People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images) 01 / 06

© 2018 KPNX