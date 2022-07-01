Arizona moves forward with plan to shut down Florence prison

Gov. Ducey announced plans to close the Florence prison complex in his 2020 State of the State address,

PHOENIX — Arizona is proceeding with plans to close one of its two large state-run prison complexes in Florence and transfer 2,700 inmates to a private facility in Eloy.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, the department has awarded a contract to private prison operator CoreCivic to house inmates to be moved from the state's Florence prison complex to the company’s La Palma Correctional Center.

The department said this is the latest in a series of steps they have taken in the deactivation of the aging Florence prison, Arizona’s oldest correctional facility from 1904.

ADCRR said that the five-year contract took effect on Dec. 29 and is expected to be worth over $420 million.

