Arizona mother dies after ATV flips over, 2 children survive

Police say two young children were riding in the back of Kimberly Kapp's ATV before it crashed Thursday afternoon in Yavapai County.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An Arizona mother died Thursday after an ATV she was driving with her two young children rolled over in Yavapai County.

Kimberly Kapp, 40, of Prescott died from injuries sustained in the rollover crash near Big Bug Mesa in Mayer, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Kapp's two children, ages 4 and 1, were in car seats strapped to the back of the Polaris side-by-side ATV and survived the crash.

YCSO said none of the vehicle's occupants were wearing helmets and Kapp was allegedly not wearing a seat belt.

“This is an unbelievably sad story with a woman losing her life and two young children losing their mother,” said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.

YCSO said the two children are lucky to be alive since their car seats were improperly installed in the vehicle.

"It is a terrible way to remind our residents to please slow down, wear seatbelts and helmets when applicable, and to utilize the services that can help you properly install car seats," the sheriff added.

It appears Kapp lost control of the ATV, resulting in the vehicle flipping on its driver's side and pinning Kapp to the ground, YCSO said.

Two passersby used boards to pry the ATV up and pull Kapp out from underneath the vehicle. The children were not injured and were turned over to the custody of family members, YCSO said.

