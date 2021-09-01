Arizona mom & boyfriend wanted in her child's death

The child's family said his mother never let them see her kids.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — An Arizona mom and her boyfriend are on the run after being indicted for killing her son. Investigators said the couple killed the 2-year-old last summer.

In July 2020, Sierra Vista police found 2-year-old Kenny “Bubs” Hop unresponsive at his home. He died at a hospital days later. Now the boy’s uncle, Kyle Hop, is urging his own sister, Alysha Hop, to turn herself into authorities.

“You just think of it as like a dream, you wouldn't think it would happen and then it just smacks you in the face. Like, it's, it's real,” said Kyle Hop. “He was like, the happiest kid in the world.”

Alysha Hop and her boyfriend, Daniel Foster, are wanted for felony murder and abuse in Bubs’ case after the Cochise County Attorney’s office indicted them. Now they’re on the run.

“We had a gut feeling from the start that they had something to do with it,” said Hop.

Police said blunt trauma to the head killed Bubs. Investigators said Alysha Hops and Foster were with him when he got hurt.

“My sister had been like, doing visits with her kids. So she was supposed to do it twice a week, and she stopped like, two weeks ago,” said Hop.

Bubs’ two older siblings, age 7 and 4, also lived in the home. Police said although the department of child safety had multiple calls to the home before Bubs’ death, they never found enough evidence to get the kids out of there. Now the girls are living with their grandma.

“It took this far for something to happen. So it's, it's unfortunate. And I definitely wish it never did,” said Hop.

Police said Hop and Foster may be in Arizona or Texas. If you see the couple, don’t approach them. Instead, call police immediately.

