An impaired Arizona man drove the wrong way and killed 2 teenagers. Here's how long he'll be in prison

Scott Phillip Enyart, 47, was sentenced Wednesday for causing a wrong-way crash in 2019 that killed two high school students in Yavapai County.

Example video title will go here for this video

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a traffic collision that killed two teenage girls in 2019.

Scott Phillip Enyart, 47, of Paulden was sentenced Wednesday in Yavapai County Superior Court after pleading to two counts of manslaughter, aggravated DUI, and endangerment.

The defendant was responsible for causing a deadly crash that killed Sarah Buntin, 17, and Nicole Nanni, 18, on March 18, 2019.

Enyart was driving in the wrong direction on State Route 89 when he crashed head-on into the victims' vehicle as the girls were driving home from Chino Valley High School, according to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office.

Toxicology tests later revealed Enyart was under the influence of oxycodone, Ambien, and a metabolite of THC at the time of the crash, prosecutors say.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk said Enyart's conviction should serve as a somber reminder to never drive while impaired.

“Nothing we do can ever bring back these two young, beautiful girls. We hope, however, that this prison sentence brings some peace to the families," Polk said in a statement.

According to Buntin's obituary, the teenager was described as someone who loved to dance, take pictures, and spend time with her family.

"She was the light in the room everyone wanted to go to, no matter where she was. The aura surrounding this young soul brought joy, laughter and adventure," the obituary states.

Nanni was described as being a big-hearted daredevil who loved baking and animals, her obituary states.

Enyart will be placed on probation for 15 years following his prison sentence for domestic violence crimes committed in an unrelated case, prosecutors say.

Up to Speed