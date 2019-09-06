PHOENIX — An Arizona man was rescued after he fell and hit his head while on a walk with his dog in Green Valley -- but this story has a twist that was made for a movie.

Mark Miller's 11-year-old Basset Hound named Bailey left his owner after the accident, got the attention of a bystander and led him back to the injured man, according to a Friday post from the Green Valley Fire District.

Larry Bond, who is also Miller's neighbor, was then able to call 911 and direct first responders to an embankment at the end of a cul-de-sac, where the man had fallen about 15 feet down.

Fire officials said the 82-year-old man had intentionally walked down the embankment as part of his morning walk with the dog, but slipped and fell, hitting his head on the concrete.

Miller was able to make his way back up the slope with some help from firefighters, but was taken to the hospital to get treated for his injuries.

He was still in the hospital as of Friday, but he gets a very special visitor each day: The dog who may have saved his life, Bailey.

Green Valley is about 40 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.