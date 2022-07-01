Arizona man gets prison for casino sex attack on tribal land

A federal prosecutor said Richard Anthony Hernandez also was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas to 15 years of supervised release after prison.

LAS VEGAS — A 26-year-old Arizona man who admitted sexually assaulting a woman at a Fort Mojave Indian Reservation resort-casino has been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison.

A federal prosecutor said Richard Anthony Hernandez also was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas to 15 years of supervised release after prison.

Hernandez’s defense attorney didn't immediately comment on his client’s behalf.

A prosecutor says the woman is Native American. She was hospitalized for multiple face and head injuries and loss of consciousness after the September 2018 attack near near Laughlin and the Colorado River in Nevada.

The case was prosecuted in federal court because the crime occurred on tribal land.

