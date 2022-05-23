Man dies after ATV crashes into bush in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 35-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after crashing his ATV into a manzanita bush, fatally puncturing his neck.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said George Couch was found unresponsive in the roadway near Copper Road in Mayer after he went riding alone on his ATV.
Couch was found about 400 feet from his ATV, which was turned on its side in a manzanita bush.
YCSO said it appears Couch had crashed into the bush, causing a severe puncture wound to his neck. Couch then apparently attempted to walk back to his family's campsite before collapsing and succumbing to his injuries.
Couch was not wearing a helmet or other protective equipment, YCSO said. The Humboldt resident leaves behind three children
