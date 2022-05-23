Man dies after ATV crashes into bush in Yavapai County

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said George Couch, 35, collapsed onto the roadway after crashing his ATV into a manzanita bush.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 35-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after crashing his ATV into a manzanita bush, fatally puncturing his neck.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said George Couch was found unresponsive in the roadway near Copper Road in Mayer after he went riding alone on his ATV.

Couch was found about 400 feet from his ATV, which was turned on its side in a manzanita bush.

YCSO said it appears Couch had crashed into the bush, causing a severe puncture wound to his neck. Couch then apparently attempted to walk back to his family's campsite before collapsing and succumbing to his injuries.

Couch was not wearing a helmet or other protective equipment, YCSO said. The Humboldt resident leaves behind three children

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous