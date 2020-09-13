Arizona man among victims of a plane crash in Montana

A plane crash in Seeley Lake, Montana claims the life of a Green Valley resident.

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. — An Arizona man was among three victims of a plane crash that happened on Sept. 12 around 9:50 p.m. in Seeley Lake, Montana.

Charles E. Wolff, 67, of Green Valley died as a result of the crash, officials said. The pilot of the aircraft was also killed. The second passenger survived and was transported to a hospital in Washington state, according to authorities.

Officers located the plane at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning north of the Seeley Lake Airport, officials said.