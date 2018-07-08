TUCSON, Ariz. -- A 30-year-old Arizona man was served an arrest warrant by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, accused of sending pornographic images to a teen in Winter Haven.

Polk computer crimes detectives traveled to Tucson last week to serve the warrant for Kevin Dock of Tucson. He's facing charges of traveling to meet after using a computer to lure, direct/promotion of sexual performance by a child, use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure a child, lewd battery and transmitting material harmful to a child.

Detectives said Dock solicited the Winter Haven teen online, sent her pornographic images of himself, asked her to perform sex acts and gave her directions on how to buy bus tickets to Arizona so she could be his "sex slave and other stuff."

A July 30 police report said the teen's parents called deputies to report their daughter missing. Deputies said during the investigation they found bus tickets in the teen's room with the name "Kevin Dock" on them. The tickets were for a July 31 departure from Winter Haven and an Aug. 2 arrival in Tuscon, deputies said.

Deputies said the teen returned home that afternoon and told her parents that she left home to go see a "friend in Arizona" before saying the friend's name was Kevin Dock and that she met him online.

Deputies said Dock and the victim first found each other sexual website and they continued their conversation on Google Hangouts.

After detectives' investigation confirmed Dock as the suspect, detectives said they posed as the victim to communicate with Dock online.

Deputies said they reached out to the Tucson Police Department for help in finding Dock's address and then flew to Arizona to interview him.

Tucson police also opened an investigation into Dock because of child pornography found on his electronic devices during a search of his home. Deputies said Dock will be extradited to Polk County to face charges in Florida before any potential Arizona charges.

