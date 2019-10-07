It looks like a Las Vegas jury is going to decide the fate of Douglas Haig, the Arizona man who sold ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, U.S. District Judge James Mahan made the ruling Wednesday after hearing arguments from Haig's lawyer.

In June, Haig requested a bench trial, fearing bias from potential jurors.

"Unlike a judge, jurors may simply be unable to set aside their passion and prejudice to render a fair and impartial verdict in this case," Haig's attorney wrote in recent court filings.

PREVIOUS: Prosecutors: Jury should hear case of Arizona man accused of selling ammunition to Vegas shooter

Haig has pleaded not guilty to illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets at his home in Mesa, Arizona. He is not charged in the October 2017 shooting that killed 59 people and injured more than 850.

MORE: Mesa man says he sold tracer ammo to Las Vegas shooter

Prosecutors have said his fingerprints were found on unfired reloaded bullets found inside the hotel room where the gunman fired down at the crowd.