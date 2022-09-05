Man accused of murdering 4 family members, including 5-year-old niece, near Casa Grande

When deputies arrived at the home, they found four people had been reportedly murdered by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been reportedly murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson.



PCSO identified the victims as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece.



PCSO said Wilson was still on scene when deputies arrived and was arrested. Authorities said Wilson has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

"Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," said Sheriff Mark Lamb.



"This act of depraved violence will have long-lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Lamb. "While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected."



A possible motive wasn’t immediately known, and PCSO didn’t say how the four were killed.

