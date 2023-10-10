Sheriff: Son turned himself in after murdering father, stepmother in Arizona

Investigators found the 22-year-old suspect in a car smeared with blood and containing a bloody knife.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman has died in the hospital after allegedly being stabbed by her stepson in Sonoita.

On Oct. 5, 22-year-old Austin Scheid turned himself in after he called 911 stating he had murdered two people at a property located in Sonoita.

Officers met Scheid in a car at an intersection near the residence.

The car was smeared with blood and contained a bloody knife, blooding clothing, and footwear.

When officers arrived, they located 64-year-old Gregory Scheid and 56-year-old Jamie Lee Scheid.

Mr. Scheid was pronounced dead at the scene and Ms. Scheid was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Jamie has since passed away.

Gregory was identified to be Austin's father while Jamie was identified to be Austin's stepmother.

There will be an additional first-degree murder charge following Jamie's death.

He is being held in the Santa Cruz County Jail on a $2 million bail.

