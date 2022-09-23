Arizona man accused of detonating pipe bomb near library, church

Ronald Stroud, 30, has been taken into custody on suspicion of making explosive devices.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLCOX, Ariz. — An Arizona man has been taken into custody on suspicion of making and detonating an explosive device in the City of Willcox.

Ronald Stroud, 30, is accused of making a pipe bomb and detonating it on the night of Sept. 18. Willcox police say the device exploded near 100 North Curtis Avenue, which is the address of the city's community library.

A church, restaurant, and residential homes are also near the area where the bomb exploded. Police reported no injuries from the blast.

Police contacted agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to help investigate the incident.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and allegedly spotted Stroud entering a vehicle at a gas station located near where the bomb was detonated.

Another camera angel showed a car matching the suspect's vehicle driving near the alley where the bomb was tossed, investigators say.

Court records show Stroud lives about half a mile from the blast site.

The suspect apparently lives in an area where residents have been recently complaining about hearing explosions. One of those complaints was made to police for a loud explosion heard in July near Stroud's residence, court records show.

ATF agents searched Stroud's home on Wednesday and reported finding various materials used to make explosives.

Stroud allegedly admitted to purchasing the materials online but claimed he was asleep at home on the night of the bombing, records show.

Up to Speed