Arizona Lottery warns against using third-party apps, websites to buy tickets online

Officials said the Lottery has no relationship with any mobile app-based company selling tickets online.

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Lottery is warning against using third-party apps and websites to buy Powerball and Mega Millions tickets online.

Lottery officials said the only authorized way to purchase tickets in Arizona is through a licensed Arizona Lottery retailer.

Officials said the Lottery has no relationship with any mobile app-based company selling tickets online.

The company said these apps are operating illegally in the state of Arizona and lottery officials cannot guarantee the validity of purchases made this way or that any prizes would be paid to players who use these apps to cash in their tickets.

"Because these out-of-state ticket sellers are not operating legally within the state of Arizona and charge players more for tickets sold through their apps, we strongly recommend players continue to do business with our trusted network of licensed retailers across the state," said Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar.





Up to Speed