Two lucky Arizonans will be rolling in the dough after Wednesday night's The Pick and Powerball drawings.

The Arizona State Lottery announced there was a ticket for The Pick jackpot sold that matched all six numbers, which are 3, 23,24,28,39 and 41. That ticket was sold at the Fry's Food Store at 10450 N. 90th Street in Scottsdale. The prize is $3.1 million.

"The annuity prize option is $3,100,000 with the estimated annual annuity payment of $103,333.33 per year for 30 years. The cash prize option is approximately one-half the advertised jackpot," according to State Lottery officials.

There's also a ticket holder out there who won the $1 million Powerball. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K at 35850 N. Gary Road in Queen Creek. The winning ticket didn't match the Powerball number, but matched five out five numbers. The numbers are 14, 19,39, 47, 51 with Powerball number 15.