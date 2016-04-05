Arizona leads $19.2 million multistate resolution against Ford for false advertising

Arizona, along with dozens of other states, are accusing Ford of using deceptive advertisement for several of its vehicles.

ARIZONA, USA — If you have a certain Ford vehicle then Arizona is suggesting that you may have been misled into buying one.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that the state was involved in a $19.2 million resolution with Ford regarding claims that the automaker falsely advertised key aspects of several of its vehicles.

The AG's office alleges that Ford used deceptive advertisement on claims of the real-world fuel economy of 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.

"Vehicles are among the biggest investments that most consumers make, and they expect and deserve truth in advertising," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a news release.

Arizona is set to receive over $884,000 from the settlement.

Ford was accused of being deceptive of its payload claims for the 2011–2014 Super Duty pick-up trucks, including the F-250, F-350, and F-450 models—trucks that cater to consumers hauling and towing heavy loads.

According to the press release, an investigation found that Ford omitted standard items such as the spare wheel, tire and jack, center flow console (replacing it with a mini console), and radio while calculating the maximum payload capacity. The attorney general claimed that this increased the payload capacity by approximately 154 to 194 pounds, enough for Ford to advertise a misleading Best-in-Class payload.

Brnovich's office also said Ford initially promoted the C-Max Hybrid as getting 47 mpg in the city and on the highway. However, they said Ford lowered the C-Max’s fuel economy ratings, once in 2013 and again in 2014, ultimately to 42 mpg in the city; 37 mpg on the highway; and 40 mpg combined city-highway.

The consent judgment, which is still pending court approval, is supposed to help ensure Ford does not make false or misleading advertising claims about its vehicles in the future.

The investigation and resolution were led by Arizona, Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, and Vermont, and joined by the attorneys general of 35 additional states and jurisdictions.

