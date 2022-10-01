Arizona lawmakers urge Ducey to use war power at border

A group of Republican lawmakers wants Gov. Doug Ducey to use constitutional war powers to repel what they call an “invasion" of migrants at the southern border.

A group of Republican lawmakers and two former Trump administration officials want Gov. Doug Ducey to use constitutional war powers to repel what they call an “invasion" of migrants at the southern border.

The officials said Wednesday that Ducey can use a novel interpretation of the U.S. Constitution to have the National Guard or state police forcibly send migrants to Mexico without regard to immigration laws and law enforcement procedures.

Legal experts say the proposal is legally dubious.

Ducey has aggressively challenged President Joe Biden's border policies, most recently in his state of the state address on Monday.

