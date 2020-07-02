Arizona lawmakers have revived a measure that would have made it easier for property owners on the U.S.-Mexico border to build a wall.

Republicans approved the measure in a party-line vote on Thursday, a week after it fell one vote short of passage.

The bill would allow people to sidestep state and local permitting requirements to build a border wall.

GOP lawmakers say it would prevent political interference from local officials philosophically opposed to a wall.

Democrats say a border wall is ineffective at stopping drug trafficking, and the state shouldn't remove local control for permitting decisions.

RELATED NEWS:

• Reports: Section of new border wall falls over in high wind

• Pentagon funds being sought for 270 miles of border wall

• Administration touts 100th mile of border wall under Trump

• Appeals court allows $3.6 billion in military funds for border wall

• Trump signs $1.4 trillion spending bill, avoids government shutdown