Arizona lawmakers have revived a measure that would have made it easier for property owners on the U.S.-Mexico border to build a wall. 

Republicans approved the measure in a party-line vote on Thursday, a week after it fell one vote short of passage. 

The bill would allow people to sidestep state and local permitting requirements to build a border wall. 

GOP lawmakers say it would prevent political interference from local officials philosophically opposed to a wall. 

Democrats say a border wall is ineffective at stopping drug trafficking, and the state shouldn't remove local control for permitting decisions. 

