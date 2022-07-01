Arizona lawmakers head back to work Monday for what could be a long, chaotic session. Here's what we know

Ducey will set priorities in final 'State of the State' speech. Lawmakers face urgent school-funding issue, election-review hangover and high turnover.

PHOENIX — Monday is Opening Day for the Arizona Legislature, raising the curtain on a session that could be longer and more chaotic than those in the recent past.

Here's what you need to know:

STATE OF THE STATE SPEECH: Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is the headliner, delivering his final "State of the State" speech to a joint session of the House and Senate, and their guests, at 2 p.m. Monday.

The governor will lay out what he wants the Legislature to do this session. He told business and political leaders on Friday that his top priorities are dealing with a looming water shortage; beefing up border security; and, in the governor's words, "Something very special on education." He didn't say more.

WHAT LEGISLATURE WANTS: The Republican-controlled Legislature is expected to move bills that could change the way we vote (in the wake of Senate Republicans' partisan election review); could ban all government mandates to deal with Arizona's ongoing pandemic; and could affect what children are taught in schools (such as a ban on the teaching of critical race theory, which is a college-level - not K-12 - curriculum).

URGENT ISSUE 1: A school funding cliff could force Arizona schools to cut their budgets by 16% on April 1.

School administrators are warning of layoffs and school closings if the Legislature doesn't meet a March 1 deadline to lift a school spending cap.

URGENT ISSUE 2: Arizona's major source of water, at Lake Mead, is dwindling faster than anticipated just two years ago. Water experts are sounding the alarm.

Why Arizona's water experts are applying a 'huge dose of realism' to our looming crisis - and why we'll be paying more money for solutions, per @joannaallhands on this weekend's #SundaySquareOff. https://t.co/oXYHkKNVCs pic.twitter.com/hjR54HJPhm — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) December 12, 2021

HISTORY: Arizona's statewide elected officers can serve a maximum of two terms. When Ducey leaves office a year from now, he will be Arizona's first two-term governor since Democrat Bruce Babbitt left office 35 years ago.

THE BACKDROP 1: Last year, amid a huge spike in COVID cases, the governor delivered his speech virtually. This year, again amid a huge spike in COVID cases, Ducey will speak in person to a House chamber packed with people.

Masking is optional.

A pregnant Democratic lawmaker, whose due date is Tuesday, said House rules effectively bar her from participating in this year's session.

Almost 40 weeks! Feeling good and healthy. I wish I could remotely participate outside of the Capitol this session like we did last session, but apparently that’s asking too much from the self-proclaimed “pro-life” @AZHouseGOP 🤷🏻‍♀️ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZsQ4KB1u0h — Rep. Athena Salman (@AthenaSalman) January 9, 2022

The governor is not expected to announce any new responses to the current COVID surge.

THE BACKDROP 2: People who follow the Legislature closely and even lawmakers themselves predict a long, hard, even chaotic session.

Here's why:

-There's the hangover from Arizona Senate Republicans' partisan election review.

Last week, Maricopa County issued a point-by-point refutation of six-dozen claims in the Senate review.

But many GOP election-deniers are still fired up about changing the state's election laws, despite a lack of substantiated findings in their review. And they're waiting for the outcome of AG Mark Brnovich's 4-month-old investigation.

-The "Great Resignation." A dozen lawmakers in the 90-person Legislature quit after last year's session. A 13th lawmaker, Republican State Rep. Frank Pratt, died in September. The freshmen will have to get up to speed very fast.

-A looming mid-term election. Elections can make lawmakers do some crazy things.

-No more "logrolling." This will also make for some crazy - or maybe eliminate it.

In a precedent-setting ruling last year, Arizona Supreme Court barred lawmakers from inserting non-spending bills that have nothing to do with the state budget into budget legislation.

This tactic was a way for lawmakers to trade a vote for a budget in exchange for pet legislation. In many cases, that legislation never got a public hearing.

Last year's session saw extreme examples of budget-stuffing: changes to election laws, a ban on COVID mandates, and a prohibition of teaching "critical race theory" in schools (it's not taught in Arizona's K-12 schools). The Supreme Court ruling threw them all out.

The court ruling will force up-or-down votes on more bills and might make haggling over votes for the state budget -- the last piece of legislation passed every year - more difficult.

As a lame-duck governor, Ducey will be clearing his things out of his ninth-floor Executive Tower suite a year from now.

A governor's ability to punish a balky lawmaker in the future vanishes in his final year in office.

Given Republicans' one-vote majority in both the House and the Senate, Ducey might need Democratic votes, for a change.

Sunday Square Off