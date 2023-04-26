Arizona lawmaker says she's sorry after being caught on video hiding Bibles at Capitol

The Tucson Democrat said she was trying to make a point about the separation of church and state.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Good Book was showing up in the wrong places - under seat cushions, in a fridge.

A hidden camera inside a private Capitol lounge for lawmakers busted Biblegate wide open.

Video shows Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton of Tucson picking up and hiding the two Bibles on tables in the members-only space adjacent to the House of Representatives.

Stahl Hamilton apologized on the House floor Wednesday after the video went public.

The ordained Presbyterian minister said she was trying to make a point about the separation of church and state.

"The intent was never to be destructive. To never desecrate or to offend," Stahl Hamilton said in a 90-second statement while surrounded by fellow Democrats.

"I recognize that my actions could have been seen as something less than playful and offensive... For those of you who I have deeply offended, I apologize."

According to Republican House Speaker Ben Toma's spokesman, a camera was installed in the Members' Lounge in late March in consultation with the House sergeant at arms after the Bibles disappeared.

The camera was taken down after Stahl Hamilton was identified two weeks ago.

Before the apology, Republican Rep. Lupe Diaz, a Benson pastor, gave a brief sermon and led a prayer with fellow Republicans.

"The Bible is commonly known as God's love letter to humanity," he said.

Diaz said Stahl Hamilton's apology was a first step.

"Anytime you break trust - and there was trust broken - trust can be regained," he said in an interview. "That's one of the things that we'll be looking for - regaining the trust."

Democratic House Leader Andres Cano also has trust issues -- with Republicans.

"Are the cameras now in the bathrooms?" he said. "Are the cameras now in our offices? Is my office bugged with audio at this very moment?"

Tensions over the place of religion in the Legislature go back at least a decade.

In 2016, an atheist lawmaker gave a secular invocation during his personal speaking time after the daily prayer that starts every daily session.

The House majority leader then adopted a policy that a prayer had to refer to God.

In 2019, another Democratic House member was ridiculed when she delivered a secular invocation.

The two Bibles were placed in the House lounge decades ago, according to House Republican spokesman Andrew Wilder.

Should they be there?

"Being a constitutional conservative means that we need to go back to the foundational principles ... of our country, and it was based on the Bible," Diaz said.

"I'm great with that."

