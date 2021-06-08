Arizona lawmaker accused of sexual conduct with children faces mounting pressure to resign

In a rare joint statement, GOP and Democratic Senate leaders call on Democrat Tony Navarrete to step down. Another GOP lawmaker files ethics complaint

In a rare joint statement, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Arizona Senate are calling on Democratic State Sen. Otoniel "Tony" Navarrete to step down, after his arrest late last week on seven felony charges of sexual conduct with two children.

Senate President Karen Fann of Prescott and Democratic Leader Rebecca Rios of Phoenix issued this statement Monday:

"In light of the serious and disturbing charges against Senator Navarrete, we are joining together to call for the senator’s immediate resignation. The circumstances and serious nature of the felony charges faced by Sen. Navarrete provide an untenable distraction from his role as an elected official and public servant for District 30.

"The senator also now faces a Senate ethics complaint, and no one benefits from any further delay in his ultimate resignation. Child abuse and sexual misconduct of this kind is intolerable. We hope that justice will be ultimately served and pray for healing and support for all victims.”

Navarrete is a 35-year-old from West Phoenix who has served two terms in the Senate and one in the House.

He was arrested at his home Thursday night after police recorded a phone call between the senator and his accuser, a now 16-year-old boy.

In the call, Navarrete acknowledged having sexual contact with the boy, the police report says.

The boy told police the day before that Navarrete had performed oral sex on him several times, beginning at the age of 12 or 13.

During the call, according to the police report, the victim asked Navarrete why he touched him inappropriately.

Navarrete told the boy he regretted what he did, but said he "wasn't well."

Within 24 hours of Navarrete's arrest Thursday night, all 43 Democratic members of the House and Senate called on Navarrete to step down, as did Fann and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

In a tweet Monday, Republican State Sen. Kelly Townsend of Mesa threatened to submit a formal ethics complaint to the Senate if Democratic members didn't do it first.

Townsend scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference at the Capitol to discuss the ethics complaint.

An ethics complaint could lead to a formal sanction against a senator, up to expulsion.

The process for reviewing a complaint, which would start with the Senate Ethics Committee, is unclear. The Senate is out of session until next January.

Navarrete's attorney, John Phebus, did not respond to a request for comment.

Navarrete was released from Maricopa County jail Saturday after posting a $50,000 bond.

A court commissioner ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring device and banned contact with minors or his accuser.

If Navarrete were convicted on all counts, the minimum mandatory sentence would be 49 years in prison, according to Maricopa County prosecutor Jeanine Sorrentino.

Navarrete's attorney argued for a lower bond and more lenient release, noting his client had cooperated with police.

A status conference was set for this Thursday and a preliminary hearing for Aug. 16, both at 10:30 a.m.

The police department has no evidence to believe there are other victims, police spokeswoman Donna Rossi told 12 News.

“In all cases we encourage people who believe they have been victimized to come forward,” Rossi said.

