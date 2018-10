NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. — K-9 Zolton looks to be all smiles after a job well done.

According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, Zolton and his handler Deputy Keith pulled over a vehicle on I-40.

While searching the vehicle, Zolton helped find 15 pounds of marijuana and a stolen gun.

The two suspects, 29-year-old Karl Stephens and 23-year-old Gwyenne Potts were both arrested for possession of a stolen weapon and transportation of marijuana.

Good boy, Zolton!