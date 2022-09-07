Arizona justice of the peace resolves allegations over gun incident

Justice of the Peace Adam Watters had been accused of judicial misconduct by using profanity and mishandling a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — An Arizona justice of the peace has resolved misconduct allegations with the state after he was accused of using extensive profanity and discharging a gun near a civilian.

The Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Wednesday it would not continue to pursue charges against Pima County Justice of the Peace Adam Watters regarding questionable conduct reported last year.

The situation was connected to a stalking incident involving Watters and a Tucson landlord named Fei Qin.

Watters had presided over an eviction case involving Qin and the justice accused the landlord of harassing him.

Last February, Watters allegedly confronted Qin and fired a gun at him as Qin was driving by Watters' home in Pima County. The bullet did not strike him.

"I'm going to blow your [expletive] head right off," Watters can be heard saying in a video he allegedly recorded of the incident.

Qin was later convicted of stalking and was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

The Pinal County Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against Watters due to the unlikelihood of getting a conviction, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

The judicial conduct commission decided to allow Watters to finish out his term as justice of the peace, which ends this year. He won't be allowed to serve as a judicial officer again in Arizona after his term expiries, according to an agreement signed by Watters.

Up to Speed