Arizona

Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday. Jurors heard closing arguments in the case Friday.
Credit: AP
Mark Gooch, 22, sits below an image of Sasha Krause shown on a screen during his trial at the Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Gooch is charged with first-degree murder in Krause's death in early 2020. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A jury in Arizona has convicted a U.S. Air Force airman in the murder of a Mennonite woman who was living in New Mexico. 

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday. Jurors heard closing arguments in the case Friday. Mark Gooch faces life in prison on the murder charge. 

He also was found guilty of kidnapping Sasha Krause in January 2020 from the Farmington Mennonite Church where she was gathering material for Sunday school. 

Her body was found hundreds of miles away on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, in a forest clearing more than a month later.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

