Judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit

On Monday, Judge Peter Thompson dismissed eight of ten counts in Lake's lawsuit against Katie Hobbs.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has dismissed most, but not all, of Republican Kari Lake's election lawsuit against her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs.

In the ruling, Judge Peter Thompson said two counts out of 10 would stand and he will move forward with a trial scheduled for this week.

In one count, Lake alleges printers malfunctioned on Election Day, leaving them susceptible to hacking. And additionally, the printers malfunctioned because of an “intentional action.” Judge Thompson ruled that Lake must show at trial that the printer malfunctions were intentional and directed to affect the election results and that those actions directly affected the outcome.

The second count deals with the ballot chain of custody. In her lawsuit, Lake alleges there were violations of the chain of custody of ballots.

Thompson said the defendants in the case dispute the lack of compliance with chain of custody laws and claim that Lake has misunderstood the forms required. Thompson said, as presented, whether the county complied with its own manual and applicable statutes is a dispute of fact rather than one of law.

Here's a list of counts that were dismissed:

Count I – Violation of Freedom of Speech

Count III – Invalid Signatures on Mail-In Ballots

Count V: Equal Protection

Count VI: Due Process

Count VII – Secrecy Clause

Count VIII: Incorrect Certification

Count IX: Inadequate Remedy

Count X: Constitutional Rights

On Dec. 9, Lake formally challenged her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.

Lake's lawsuit targets Hobbs, Maricopa County election officials, and claims voters were disenfranchised and officials failed to do their jobs.

Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised or that the result was in any way inaccurate.

But Lake claims "thousands of voters, disproportionately Republican, gave up voting due to the long wait times or simply avoided the polls after seeing the chaos reported," and now wants a trial of all disputed facts and to be named the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election.

While most Republicans around the country who lost after spreading baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election conceded, Lake has not. She has embarked on a campaign on social media and conservative outlets to claim the election was tainted by problems in Maricopa County.

In late November, Lake filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over documents related to the election. She was seeking to identify voters who may have had trouble casting a ballot, such as people who checked in at more than one vote center or those who returned a mail ballot and also checked in at a polling place.

In his order, the judge said each side would have five and a half hours available for an opening statement, direct examination of witnesses, cross-examination of opposing witnesses, re-direct examination of witnesses, and closing arguments.

BREAKING Maricopa County judge orders trial Wed/Thu on 2 of 10 claims (Counts 2 & 4) brought by @KariLake in challenge to @KatieHobbs' victory. Both tied to alleged misconduct w ballot printers & chain of custody. 8 other claims dismissed. https://t.co/lTWyFa7dca — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) December 20, 2022

Kari Lake's legal team submitted a witness list for trial which includes Katie Hobbs, Stephen Richer, and Bill Gates.

LAKE'S WITNESS LIST @KariLake legal team submitted witness list for trial. On it: @katiehobbs, @stephen_richer @billgatesaz. Tonight, judge declined to quash subpoenas for Hobbs & Richer. https://t.co/lhoygU7PeP — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) December 20, 2022

Up to Speed