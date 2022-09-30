Arizona judge denies Planned Parenthood's request to halt ruling on near-total abortion ban

Planned Parenthood Arizona had asked the courts to stay a recent ruling that allows a Civil War-era abortion law to take effect.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Planned Parenthood Arizona's requests to halt a Pima County Superior Court's ruling that lifted the injunction on the state's pre-statehood abortion ban has been denied.

Last week, a judge ruled that a Civil War-era ban on abortion could go into effect now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overruled Roe vs. Wade. The decades-old Arizona law prohibits abortions in nearly all circumstances.

Planned Parenthood says the court's ruling has allowed conflicting laws to take effect and has caused immediate confusion as to the status of abortion access in Arizona.

The organization asked the judge to stay, or pause, the recent court ruling from taking effect until the laws were better clarified.

On Friday, Judge Kellie Johnson denied Planned Parenthood's request because the party had failed to meet the legal burden for obtaining a stay.

Planned Parenthood said it will continue to defend reproductive freedom for all.

“We are outraged by the Pima County Superior court’s denial of our request for a stay pending our appeal. Let’s be clear, this ruling is not in line with the views of Arizonans who believe abortion should remain legal," said Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, in a statement.

