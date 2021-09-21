Arizona issuing $6M in refunds for 'public safety fee'

The state has started issuing checks to 200,000 motorists who had paid a controversial fee that has since been repealed.

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles has begun to pay out $6 million in refunds to about 200,000 motorists who had paid the state's now-defunct "public safety fee."

In June, Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation that provided refunds for car owners who had paid a controversial $32 fee as they were registering their vehicle.

The fee was meant to generate funds for the Arizona Department of Public Safety but public outcry prompted state legislators to quickly overturn it.

The refunds only apply to residents with a June 30, 2021 registration expiration date.

MVD has begun reaching out to drivers entitled to a refund and mailing out checks.

If an owner of a vehicle with a June 30, 2021 registration expiration hasn’t received their refund by mid-October, they can contact 602-255-0072.

