When it comes to spotting UFOs, Arizona apparently has a pretty good track record for strange sightings.

The state has the 10th most UFO sightings in the nation, according to a new survey. Arizona has had 4,068 UFO sightings, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

RELATED: Arizona's top 5 UFO sightings

Since Navy pilots said they spotted UFOs in May over southeastern Arizona, there's been more interest in life in other parts of the galaxy, research staff at SatelliteInternet.com said.

RELATED: 'Something just passed over us': Pilots report encounter with UFO over Arizona

The analysts used data from the National UFO Reporting Center and the US Census to determine which states have the most reports of UFO sightings per capita. The top five states reporting the most sightings are all in the northern part of the U.S., but the bottom five are all in the south, according to the report.

RELATED: Pentagon admits it's been running UFO program

The data analysts said this might suggest a higher likelihood of experiencing extraterrestrial phenomenon in the northern U.S.

Here are the top five states with the most reported sightings:

Washington Montana Vermont Alaska Maine

Here are the states reporting the least sightings:

50. Texas

49. Louisiana

48. Georgia

47. Mississippi

46. Alabama