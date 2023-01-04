Arizona inmate who asked to be executed has changed his mind

Aaron Gunches, who was convicted of killing a man in 2002, is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to withdraw an earlier request he submitted to be executed.

PHOENIX — An Arizona death row inmate who had asked the Supreme Court to issue a warrant for his execution is withdrawing his request now that the state has a new attorney general.

Aaron Gunches, 51, filed a motion last year for the state to move forward with his execution in order to give closure to the family of the man he murdered in 2002.

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich responded by asking the state Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant against Gunches.

But Gunches is wishing to hold off his execution now that Democrat Kris Mayes is in charge of the attorney general's office. Mayes told the Arizona Republic during November's election that the state needs to take "some time" to make sure the death penalty is handled "legally and correctly."

Mayes narrowly won the attorney general's race by only 280 votes.

In a handwritten motion submitted Wednesday, Gunches said he would have not asked to be executed if he had known Mayes was possibly going to delay executing inmates.

"AG Mayes is acting in a responsible manner with an ethical and moral obligation, not only to the AG's office but to the laws of Arizona, something previous AG, Mr. Brnovich, had routinely chosen to ignore," Gunches wrote.

If a death warrant is granted, then Gunches will be the fourth inmate executed within the last year.

Gunches was sentenced to death in 2008 after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend and attempting to kill a state trooper.

